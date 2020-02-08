Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 458 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,954,000 after buying an additional 106,347 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

AVB opened at $219.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $191.42 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

