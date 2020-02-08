Parallax Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:PRLX) Stock Price Up 28.2%

Shares of Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX) rose 28.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 247,884 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 328,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Parallax Health Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRLX)

Parallax Health Sciences, Inc builds and expands an integrated digital healthcare network with products and services that can provide remote communication, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients on a proprietary platform. The company offers remote healthcare products, including patent pending software and mobile apps, and other services, as well as electronic kits and devices from third-party licensed platforms that are designated towards a patient's primary health concern, such as diabetes, blood pressure, cardiovascular, general monitoring, etc.; and audio and video options that interface with the patient's healthcare providers.

