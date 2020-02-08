Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%.

PHX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 194,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,513. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.71. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on PHX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

