Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 30,200 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in RLI were worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1,085.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $96.41. 94,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,149. RLI Corp has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $99.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

