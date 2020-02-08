Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,379 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.85. 547,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,430. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

