Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $22.63 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MD. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE MD traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.45. 1,254,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

