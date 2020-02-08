Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.45% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.38. The stock had a trading volume of 435,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,635. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $130.19 and a one year high of $199.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

