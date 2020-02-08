Pakcoin (PAK) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $168,197.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

