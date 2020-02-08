Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pacira Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $47.33. 350,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,192. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $504,339.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,112,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after buying an additional 52,956 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 24.0% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

