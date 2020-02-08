Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. 4,169,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,067. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

