Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,130 Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 3,627,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

