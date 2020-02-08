Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,957 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 982,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 164.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 546,121 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $116.45. 3,653,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,766. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $95.14 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.