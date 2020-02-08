Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 5,449 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,521,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of FedEx by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,487,000 after buying an additional 138,529 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,604. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

