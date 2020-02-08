Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,780 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 446.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,342. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

