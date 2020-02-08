Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFHO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 50,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,043. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

