Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of PTEU stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

