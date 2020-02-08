PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Marco A. Davila Sells 6,200 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PCAR opened at $75.41 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.