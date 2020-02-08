PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Marco A. Davila Sells 6,200 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PCAR opened at $75.41 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.
PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
