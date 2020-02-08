PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $2,174,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 67,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.