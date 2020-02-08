Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Trading Down 5.2%

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.49, approximately 2,122,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,572,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.