Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $11.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

OI traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 2,122,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,580,000 after buying an additional 598,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

