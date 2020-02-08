Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. Owens-Illinois also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.10-2.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.62.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 2,122,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.57. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

