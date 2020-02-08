Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 2,122,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

