Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.75 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.46.

OVV opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07.

