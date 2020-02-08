Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

OVID traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 342,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,416. The company has a market cap of $187.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

