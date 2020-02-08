Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Trading Up 1.8%

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) was up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.97, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

About Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF)

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.