OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTCM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 117.63%. As a group, analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.