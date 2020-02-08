OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.
OTCM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $39.95.
About OTC Markets Group
OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.
