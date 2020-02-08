OST One Day Trading Volume Hits $771,008.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, OST has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper, Huobi and Gate.io. OST has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $771,008.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.87 or 0.03014167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00218508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00129844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002672 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDCM, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

