Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSR. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.96 ($44.14).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

OSR traded down €0.24 ($0.28) on Thursday, hitting €46.48 ($54.05). The company had a trading volume of 111,703 shares. Osram Licht has a 1 year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1 year high of €79.42 ($92.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.93.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.