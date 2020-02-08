OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 267.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $4,347,579.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,972 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,699. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 189,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,109. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.