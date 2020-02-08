Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 1.4%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.50 and last traded at $105.50, approximately 511 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

