Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts have commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $973.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

