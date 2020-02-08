Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Orion Energy Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 552,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.08. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.65.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $301,501.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

