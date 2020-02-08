O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $460.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.69. 1,175,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,122. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.13. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total transaction of $3,301,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

