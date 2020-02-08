Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. 249,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,088. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,915,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $386,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 369,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

