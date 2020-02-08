Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.05

Shares of Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 132000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.