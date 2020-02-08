Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

