Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 679,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Open Text by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Text by 131.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Open Text by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

