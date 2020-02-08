Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

ONTO stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 670,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,303. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,168 shares of company stock worth $4,073,439.

Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

