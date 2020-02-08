ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. ONEX has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

