Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $17.21 on Friday. Onespan has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $687.84 million, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Onespan by 19.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the second quarter worth $2,260,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 135.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

