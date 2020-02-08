ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $24.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,186,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.84%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.