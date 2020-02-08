Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $85.73. 392,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $1,646,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

