Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.
Shares of OMCL traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $85.73. 392,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.46. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.
