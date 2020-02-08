Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Omineca Mining And Metals (CVE:OMM)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 27,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 101,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Omineca Mining And Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources. in Canada and Yukon. It focuses on the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

