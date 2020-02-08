Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMER. ValuEngine cut Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 317,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,915. Omeros has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $639.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Omeros by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

