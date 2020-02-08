Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

