Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 18th

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $220.59 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

