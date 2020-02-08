Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.67.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average is $120.32. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,532 shares of company stock worth $35,527,166. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $2,500,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 556.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.