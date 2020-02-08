Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Ocean Thermal Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:CPWR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.08. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 58,274 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. It produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.