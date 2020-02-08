Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

NASDAQ:OCSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,389. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $244.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCSI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $47,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armen Panossian bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,720 and sold 29,789 shares valued at $226,586. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.