O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. O2Micro International updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of OIIM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,827. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

